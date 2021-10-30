Race for Virginia Governor “neck-and-neck” leading up to Election Day

WASHINGTON (WDVM) –On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Virginia’s Capitol Bureau Reporter Jackie Defusco breaks down how close the race really is and the timeline of the blue vs red wave in Virginia.

“It’s true that a Republican hasn’t won a statewide race in Virginia in more than a decade, but Democrats actually just flipped the General Assembly in 2019. That’s the first time the party has been in complete control of the state legislature in more than two decades,” Defusco explained.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

