Pushing to end gun immunity

Capitol Review

The Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act provides special immunity for gun manufacturers, distributors and dealers

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Gun violence prevention advocates joined Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill to push for a change in U.S. laws that protect the gun industry from liability.

Connecticut’s U.S. senators, along with members of Congress from Pennsylvania, California, Florida and Colorado, said they want to repeal the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which provides special immunity for gun manufacturers, distributors and dealers.

Morgan Wright reports it protects them from most negligence and product liability lawsuits.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.