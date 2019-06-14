Pushing to end gun immunity

The Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act provides special immunity for gun manufacturers, distributors and dealers

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Gun violence prevention advocates joined Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill to push for a change in U.S. laws that protect the gun industry from liability.

Connecticut’s U.S. senators, along with members of Congress from Pennsylvania, California, Florida and Colorado, said they want to repeal the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which provides special immunity for gun manufacturers, distributors and dealers.

Morgan Wright reports it protects them from most negligence and product liability lawsuits.