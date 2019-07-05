Protesting Capital Punishment

They're using the anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision to allow the death penalty to highlight their case
Posted:
/ Updated:
WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A family claims a loved one is innocent of murder and should not be put to death. Now, they’re using the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the death penalty to highlight their case.
Trevor Shirley reports.
Download the Local DVM app!
LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.