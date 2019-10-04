Protecting Whistleblowers

It's a non-partisan group that argues whistle blowers are vital to protecting America's democracy

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Senator Mark Warner is Co-chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The Virginia Democrat says he’s deeply disturbed by the president’s Twitter attacks on the Intelligence whistleblower at the heart of the house impeachment inquiry.

Warner is urging the administration’s intelligence officials to publicly pledge that they will protect the whistleblower from retaliation or other harm.

Brie Jackson reports Warner’s request is seconded by the Government Accountability Project.

It’s a non-partisan group that argues whistleblowers are vital to protecting America’s democracy.