Protecting against election interference

Lawmakers in Washington are proposing plans to protect our votes
Posted:
/ Updated:
WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As the president rolls out his 2020 re-election campaign, and his Democratic challengers prepare for next week’s debates in Miami, lawmakers in Washington are proposing plans to protect our votes.
Morgan Wright reports.
Download the Local DVM app!
LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.