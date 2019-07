The formation of the group comes after the president threatened Iran with "obliteration" if the country attacks "anything American"

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The newly formed “No War with Iran” Caucus says they want President Trump to understand that he must have Congressional authorization for any use of force against Iran.

The formation of the group comes after the president threatened Iran with “obliteration” if the country attacks “anything American.”

Washington Correspondent Morgan Wright reports House Democrats want the president to take a much more diplomatic approach to the escalating situation with Iran.