WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The 2020 presidential campaign, like everything else in our lives, has been radically altered by the Coronavirus.
The president and his remaining Democratic challengers can’t hold rallies, so they’re moving their campaigns online
DC’s Anna Wiernicki reports how the presidential candidates and lawmakers are reaching voters virtually.
Presidential campaigns go digital because of Covid-19
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The 2020 presidential campaign, like everything else in our lives, has been radically altered by the Coronavirus.