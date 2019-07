Critics say the administration's policies are doing more harm than good especially when it comes to climate change

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — President Trump is touting his administration’s environmental record calling it the “gold standard for environmental protection.” Administration officials report the presence of pollutants have dropped by 74% since 1970, and they want at least partial credit for that.

But, Brie Jackson reports critics say the administration’s policies are doing more harm than good especially when it comes to climate change.