WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Coronavirus pandemic could mean the post office might be out of money by this summer.
That’s the warning from some members of the Postal Workers Union and they say it’s up to congress to fix it.
But as Washington, D.C. Correspondent Trevor Shirley reports, there’s not a huge rush to make that happen especially from President Trump.
Postal service could run out of money by summer
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Coronavirus pandemic could mean the post office might be out of money by this summer.