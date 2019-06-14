Pleas for action on border security

Capitol Review

The Acting Homeland Security Secretary is calling on lawmakers to fix what he calls a "broken immigration system"

Posted:

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Acting Homeland Security Secretary is pleading with members of Congress to act now on border security, and fix what he calls a “broken immigration system” that encourages migrants to come to the U.S. illegally in increasingly overwhelming numbers.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he has what he calls a fix-all bill, the “Secure and Protect Act.” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said he has also introduced a bill, but Democrats aren’t willing to come to the table.

Anna Wiernicki is in Washington with more on this story.

