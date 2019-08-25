Planned Parenthood Federal Money

The federally funded Planned Parenthood clinics are the only providers of these services

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Planned Parenthood says it will stop taking $60-million of federal funding rather than comply with new federal rules that prohibit the organization from referring women for abortion services.

Planned Parenthood says it will withdraw from a federal program known as Title-Ten (Title X). The Federal funding goes toward providing health services, including birth control, to low-income women.

Jessi Turnure reports in some states, the federally funded Planned Parenthood clinics are the only providers of these services.