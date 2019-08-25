Planned Parenthood Federal Money

Capitol Review

The federally funded Planned Parenthood clinics are the only providers of these services

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Planned Parenthood says it will stop taking $60-million of federal funding rather than comply with new federal rules that prohibit the organization from referring women for abortion services.

Planned Parenthood says it will withdraw from a federal program known as Title-Ten (Title X). The Federal funding goes toward providing health services, including birth control, to low-income women.

Jessi Turnure reports in some states, the federally funded Planned Parenthood clinics are the only providers of these services.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories