WASHINGTON (WDVM) — An Oklahoma judge ruled this past week that Johnson and Johnson were at least partly responsible for the nearly 6,000 opioid overdose deaths in that state. But, the judgment, too many, is a mere drop in the bucket.

The opioid death toll in America stands at 400,000 and counting. So, the Oklahoma case is just the tip of the iceberg and literally thousands of legal battles lie ahead.

Raquel Martin reports.