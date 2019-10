The zones are designed to develop new housing and business in distressed low-income communities

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Trump Administration is launching a new website to educate the public about opportunity zones.

The zones are designed to develop new housing and business in distressed low-income communities by offering investors tax breaks.

DC’s Raquel Martin talked to the chief policy expert at the White House about the administration’s efforts as some critics warn the investments could fall short.