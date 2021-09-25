One-on-one with WV Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Capitol Review, West Virginia Senate Minority Leader Senator Stephen Baldwin explains why Senate Democrats are against a special session to consider bills that would prohibit schools and businesses from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or other measures.

“People are dying – that’s the bottom line,” State Senator Baldwin of Greenbrier, told WDVM’s Tasmin Mahfuz. “It’s a really bad situation right now so we don’t think this is the time to be taking away COVID mitigation strategies. And the other reason is that these are private businesses that are choosing to have mandates and we don’t think it’s the government’s place to step in and tell provide businesses how they should run their operations.”

Senator Baldwin is also the lead sponsor of 46 bills in the West Virginia legislature ranging from stopping discrimination based on one’s hairstyle to offering tuition and fee waivers for volunteers part of AmeriCorps in West Virginia.