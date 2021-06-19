One-on-one with Winsome Sears, Republican candidate for Virginia’s Lt. Governor

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Former Virginia Delegate Winsome Sears (R) is hoping to make history as the first Black female lieutenant governor in the history of the commonwealth.

Sears is the frist and only Black Republican woman to be elected to Virginia’s House of Delegates. She also served in the United States Marines.

Sears says she is “running to preserve the Republican Party principles of maintain our values of human life and dignity, equal opportunity, protecting our second amendment, less taxes, encouraging entrepreneurship, and educational choice.”

Winsome will face Democratic candidate, Hala Ayala in November.