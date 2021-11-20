One-on-one with Virginia Senator Mark Warner

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — On Capitol Review, Senator Mark Warner (D-Virginia) tells Tasmin Mahfuz how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act will directly impact Virginia residents from metropolitan Arlington to rural Shenandoah Valley.

“We’ll get eight years of authorization from Metro here in northern Virginia. We’ve got lot of areas where we see flooding in northern Virginia, particularly Alexandria, will see flood walls. We will build a new bridge across the Potomac called the Long Bridge, which will dramatically increase the rail capacity,” Warner explained.

Warner also says stronger broadband, more school buses, modern electric charging stations, clean drinking water for the Appalachian regions and completing I-64 between Richmond and Hampton will be coming to Virginia.

Sen. Warner authored and negotiated the deal with nine other senators from both sides of the aisle. White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain tweeted this week: “We would not have gotten this done without @MarkWarner — his leadership on this bill was incredible.”

In part 2 of their conversation on Capitol Review, Tasmin Mahfuz asks Senator Mark Warner (D-Virginia) why he believes China is a greater threat to the U.S. than the Soviets and his views on Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin for the future of Virginia.

“I have spoken to Governor-elect Youngkin. I knew him from his days in business. I was a business guy longer than I’ve been a politician and I wish Governor-elect Youngkin well. He’s the governor now. I want him to do well for Virginia. I do think the Democrats..it took us so long to get the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill passed – and I think that was a huge mistake in the campaign. I also think Governor Youngkin really touched a chord on his appeal on education to parents and I think my friend Terry McAuliffe could’ve done a better job showing empathy,” Sen. Warner said.

Watch part 1 and part 2 of the conversation in the videos above.