WASHINGTON DC (WDVM) — In a historic vote, Virginia’s General Assembly voted to abolish the death penalty.

Virginia Delegate Mike Mullin (D) spoke with WDVM’s Tasmin Mahfuz on “Capitol Review” spoke about how important is was for the bill to pass.

Mullin said that nearly 1,400 people have been executed in Virginia’s history.

Virginia Governor, Ralph Northam, is expected to sign the bill.