WASHINGTON DC (WDVM) — Imagine being silenced, separated from your fmaily and throwninto a prision all becuase of your faith.

The US State Departments says this is what’s been happening for up to 2 million Uyghur-Muslims who are living in detention prisons in Shin-Shon region of China.

WDVM’s evening anchor, Tasmin Mahfuz spoke with Kalbinur Gheni.

Gheni says her family disappeared while they were living in China and she hasn’t heard from them in years.