WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As states across the country continue to lift their COVID-19 restrictions, the question remains: Is it too soon?

This week, WDVM spoke with Virginia’s Secretary of Health and Human Resources, Daniel Carey.

Carey was appointed Secretary of Health and Human Resources by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam in January 2018.

Carey discusses why Virginia hasn’t joined states like Maryland and West Virginia when it comes to COVID-19 shot incentives.