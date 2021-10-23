One-on-One with New Zealand’s Ambassador to the U.S. Rosemary Banks (Part 2)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — In part 2 of their conversation on Capitol Review, New Zealand’s Ambassador to the U.S. Rosemary Banks and Tasmin Mahfuz talk about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s leadership and anticipated New Zealand’s All Blacks vs U.S. Rugby matchup at FedEx Field on Saturday, October 23rd.

This will be the fifth time the All Blacks and USA have played each other, with the last game in Chicago in 2014.

Ambassador Banks also explains the origin of the haka, a ceremonial Māori dance or challenge that the All Blacks have been recognized globally for performing before a game begins.

