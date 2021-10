WASHINGTON (DVM) — In part 1 of their conversation on Capitol Review, New Zealand’s Ambassador to the U.S. Rosemary Banks tells Tasmin Mahfuz about U.S.-New Zealand relations and decision-making.

With only 28 total deaths from the virus reported, Ambassador Banks explains New Zealand’s latest battle with the Delta variant and implementing effective gun control laws after the 2019 mass shooting of 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.