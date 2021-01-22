One-on-One with Maryland Rep. David Trone

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Maryland Congressman David Trone speaks with our Joseph Olmo after he attended the inauguration of President Joe Biden.
Congressman Trone discusses what he thinks the new president should do to move the country forward.
