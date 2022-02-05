One-on-One with House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (Part 1)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) joins the program from his home after testing positive for the coronavirus. Rep. Hoyer said he was experiencing mild symptoms and said he was feeling ‘pretty good’, crediting the vaccinations and booster shot.

In Part 1 of their conversation, Rep. Hoyer, who represents Maryland’s 5th Congressional district, talks about the bomb threats at HBCU’s including at Bowie State University, the need to protect voting rights and his message to Senators Manchin and Sinema.

