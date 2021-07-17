One-on-one with Haiti’s Ambassador to the U.S. Bocchit Edmond on the the assassination of President Moïse

(WASHINGTON) WDVM — On July 7, Haitian President Jovenal Moïse was brutally assassinated in his home in what’s being called a “highly coordinated attack” by trained mercenaries.

Since then, the country has spiraled deeper into instability, a broken political system and an uncertainty for Haiti’s future.

On Capitol Review, Haiti’s Ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond tells Tasmin Mahfuz about the current situation in Haiti, the murder investigation and search for suspects in multiple countries and the need for support toward the Haitian National Police in order to fight the rise in violence.