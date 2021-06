(WASHINGTON) WDVM– Former Virginia Governor, Terry McAuliffe (D), could be making history as the first two-term Democratic Governor of Virginia since the Civil War if he is able to outperform four other Democratic candidates ahead of Virginia’s primary.

McAuliffe discusses why he is running for governor again, along with what he wants Virginians to know before they cast their ballot.

Virginia’s primary election will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.