WASHINGTON (WDVM) — For the first time in its 113-year history, the FBI appointed their first Chief Diversity Officer, Scott McMillion, and why he says the role was needed now in 2021.

Scott McMillion was appointed by Director Christopher Wray.

McMillion began his career in the FBI as a special agent in 1998 in the Omaha Field Office.

Before joining the FBI, McMillion was a special agent for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.