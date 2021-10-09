One-on-One with DC Council Chairman Phil Mendelson

WASHINGTON DC (WDVM) — This week, the DC Council held their first legislative meeting since August and came with it, a packed agenda to pass a broad range of legislation.

On Capitol Review, DC Council Chairman Phil Mendelson tells Tasmin Mahfuz what DC residents can expect this fall in regards to COVID and virtual schooling, vaccine mandates for the Council, extending a foreclosure moratorium, and extending a Medicaid contract that doesn’t leave residents in limbo.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.