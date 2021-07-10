One-on-one with Anne Arundel County Executive, Steuart Pittman

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The trial is underway in Annapolis, Maryland to determine if Capital Gazette shooter, Jarrod Ramos, was criminally responsible for his actions.

Ramos gunned down five employees of the local newspaper.

During the trial on Friday, survivors of the mass shooting described the terror of hiding underneath their desks in the newsroom.

Steuart Pittman wasn’t County Executive of Anne Arundel County when the shooter happened, but he is continues to remember the journalists that were killed.