One-on-one with Annapolis Mayor, Gavin Buckley

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The man who killed five people at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland in June 2018 was a “delusional and believed the state’s judicial system as conspiring” against him,” his lawyers told a jury this week.

They are trying to make the case that shooter, Jarrod Ramos, 41, is not criminally responsible for his crime due to mental illness. Ramos has already pleaded guilty, but not criminally responsible.

On this week’s Capitol Review, Joseph Olmo interviews Annapolis Mayor, Gavin Buckley. Buckley recounts that day for him – when he learned about the attack, and how his believes the trial is moving so far.