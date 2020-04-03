Oil industry struggling during Coronavirus pandemic

Capitol Review
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The oil industry is worried that the Coronavirus could cost more than half a million oil and gas industry jobs.
Oil prices have hit an 18 year low; there’s too much supply, and freefalling demand.
DC’s Anna Wiernicki reports industry leaders are turning to the federal government for help.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories