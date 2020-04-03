WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The oil industry is worried that the Coronavirus could cost more than half a million oil and gas industry jobs.
Oil prices have hit an 18 year low; there’s too much supply, and freefalling demand.
DC’s Anna Wiernicki reports industry leaders are turning to the federal government for help.
Oil industry struggling during Coronavirus pandemic
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The oil industry is worried that the Coronavirus could cost more than half a million oil and gas industry jobs.