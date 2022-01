WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – On Capitol Review, National Rifle Association’s State Director D.J. Spiker explains how the NRA defines homemade guns, how a ban on untraceable firearms would impact gun owners and the organization’s stance on the school shooting involving a student ordering parts of a gun online, assembling it at home and shooting a fellow classmate at Magruder High School in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.