No Hate Act

Heyer's murderer was prosecuted for hate crimes, it was not reported as a hate crime to the FBI

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The mother of the woman killed when a white supremacist crashed his car into counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, was in Washington.

Susan Bro joined lawmakers to urge the passage of her daughter’s bill named for her daughter, Heather Heyer.

Although Heyer’s murderer was prosecuted for hate crimes, it was not reported as a hate crime to the FBI.

Supporters of the bill say it will allow law enforcement to better track, share information about, and prevent violence driven by bigotry and hate.

Brie Jackson reports.