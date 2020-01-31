WASHINGTON (WDVM) — It has now been three years since the Trump Administration enacted its first travel ban.

Now, the administration has plans to expand it, targeting seven new countries with immigration restrictions.

The first travel ban was delayed due to court challenge.

Lawmakers and Advocates rallied on Capitol Hill in support of legislation that would limit the president’s authority to restrict immigrants from entering the United States.

Washington Correspondent Morgan Wright reports on the “No Ban Act.”