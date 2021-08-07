New federal evictions protection doesn’t apply to all Marylanders; MD evictions moratorium ends Aug 15

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Tuesday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky issued a new eviction moratorium, extending the order to last until October 3, 2021.

The newest eviction moratorium targets counties that are experiencing a “high” or “substantial” level of community transmission of COVID-19.

“The emergence of the delta variant has led to a rapid acceleration of community transmission in the United States, putting more Americans at increased risk, especially if they are unvaccinated,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “This moratorium is the right thing to do to keep people in their homes and out of congregate settings where Covid-19 spreads.”

However, in Maryland, only 14 Maryland counties are included under the latest eviction prevention measures issued by the federal government.

On Capitol Review, Aaron Greenfield, Director of Government Affairs for the Maryland Multi-Housing Association, tells Tasmin Mahfuz what Marylanders need to know if they’re facing eviction.

“A tenant has to raise the affirmative defense that they’ve had a substantial loss of income and they have to be in a substantial or high community transmission county,” says Greenfield. “If you are a resident in one of those jurisdictions, residents can raise the defense and declare that they’ve met the qualifications. The court will continue with the case and ultimately, the judge will decide whether to reserve judgment until after October.”

In the video above, watch the full conversation about tenant rights and the process landlords must follow before evicting a tenant.