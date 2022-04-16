WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Rachel Rizzo, nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center, joins the program to talk about NATO’s power, authority, and influence in the Russia-Ukraine war.

When asked about whether the West is ready to take on Russia if Putin uses chemical weapons, Rizzo said,

“Militarily, I would still say no and I hate to say it, but I do think that what we’ve seen over the last 6 or 7 weeks is a real unwillingness and not a desire to get involved militarily in a way that might bring NATO countries into war.”

Watch the full conversation in the video above.