NAFTA replacement still awaits Congressional approval

The President and most Republican lawmakers say approving the deal is now one of their top priorities

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — It would seem that the U.S. has avoided opening a new front with Mexico in the international trade wars.

That means next on the trade agenda should be the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the replacement for NAFTA. Farmers, ranchers and manufacturers all insist that it is critical to their continued success, but the agreement still needs Congressional approval.

The President and most Republican lawmakers contend that approving the deal is now one of their top priorities, but Anna Wiernicki reports Democrats remain skeptical of some aspects of the deal.

