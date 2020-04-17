WASHINGTON, D.C (WDVM) – Emergency pandemic relief payments are on their way to millions of Americans… but some lawmakers say a single, $12,000 check just won’t cut it.
Washington, D.C. Correspondent Trevor Shirley reports some in Congress have an idea to give almost every American a cash payment each month until the pandemic ends.
Monthly cash payments during pandemic
