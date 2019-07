WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The House passed a bill that would gradually raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The vote was largely along party lines, although 3 Republicans voted yes and 6 democrats voted no.

The bill was a centerpiece of the democratic agenda for their return to the majority party in the House. While Democrats won the battle, they will probably lose the war, as the bill is unlikely to see the light of day in the senate.

Morgan Wright reports on this spirited debate.