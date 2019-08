President Trump suggested that sick minds are to blame for the recent mass shootings

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On the heels of the mass murders in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, President Trump suggested that sick minds are to blame.

But, a recent study on mental illness published by the national council for behavioral health, finds there is only a modest link between mental illness and violence, there is no basis, the report contends, for the public’s generalized fear of people with mental illness.

Morgan Wright reports.