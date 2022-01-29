MD State Senator Susan Lee on targeting ghost guns

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – On Capitol Review, Maryland Delegate Susan Lee (D-Montgomery County) talks about her legislation, Senate Bill 357, to ban ghost guns and how it would’ve stopped last week’s shooting at Magruder High School, where a 17-year-old student ordered parts of a gun online, put it together at home, before shooting a 10th-grade student in a school bathroom.

Along with Delegate Lesley Lopez, the bill has the support and leadership of Maryland’s Attorney General Brian Frosh. On the program, Sen. Lee also talks about the incidents involving ghost guns that didn’t make the news headlines.

Watch the conversation in the video above.