Maryland State Senator Jill Carter on the new era of policing and accountability (Part 1)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Starting on October 1st, hundreds of new laws went into effect in Maryland. Among them, an unprecedented police reform law for Maryland, the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021 or Anton’s Law, that’s been hailed as setting a new standard for policing and integrity between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

Sponsored by Maryland State Senator Jill Carter, Anton’s law will declassify police administrative and criminal misconduct records from personnel records to public records, allowing them to be inspected by civilians through the Maryland Public Information Act.

“The belief is that agencies will be now less inclined to ignore public complaints, to fail to fully investigate complaints, and then once there are findings of misconduct, they will cease what has been kind-of a cultural process of failing to render appropriate discipline,” State Sen. Carter explains.

Named after 19-year-old Anton Black, who died in police custody in 2018, Anton’s Law also limits the use of no-knock warrants, only allows police officers to serve them between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. and it must be approved in writing by a police supervisor and the State’s Attorney.

On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Maryland State Senator Jill Carter shares what Marylanders rights are with the new police reform law and how the new policing patterns will increase trust, accountability, and transparency in the state.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.