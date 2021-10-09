Maryland State Sen. Jill Carter on new era of policing and accountability (Part 2)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — In part 2 of their conversation on Capitol Review, Maryland State Senator Jill Carter and Tasmin Mahfuz talk about where communities of color stand in the present-day and what her father, renown civil rights activist Walter Carter, would say about the new police reform measures in Maryland.

Senator Carter also breaks down two other new Maryland laws, both sponsored by the Baltimore Democrat, SB0020 (Vehicle Laws – Canceled, Revoked, and Suspended Driver’s Licenses) and SB00401 (Landlord-Tenant – Nonrenewal of Lease – Notice Requirements) as steps to help with police reform and require landlords to notify a tenant, in writing, of the intent to terminate their lease at the time of expiration.

“We found landlords were still going into court and able to evict because what they were doing is they simply were not renewing and tenants were not receiving a lot of notice,” Sen. Carter said.

