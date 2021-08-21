Maryland State Sen. and Afghan War Vet. Will Smith on the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Reports from the Pentagon show America’s longest war took the sacrifice, leadership, and commitment of more than 775,000 U.S. service members who were deployed to Afghanistan.

One of those veterans is Maryland State Senator Will Smith, who had to leave his role in the Maryland General Assembly to serve in Afghanistan in 2019.

On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, State Sen. Smith talks about his time and interactions with civilians in Afghanistan, characterizes former President Asraf Ghani’s leadership style, the execution of President Biden’s withdrawal plan, and what resettling Afghan refugees in the DMV should look like.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.