Maryland Senate Minority Whip, Michael Hough talks about latest General Assembly session

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Maryland lawmakers wrapped up their 90-day session this week.

Some measures that passed included pandemic relief, the budget, voting, education, and the repeal of the state’s song.

Lawmakers also passed many police reform bills including the repeal of police job protections in the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of rights, state-wide use-of-force policy, limits on no-knock warrants and access to public records in police disciplinary cases.

Marylands Governor, Larry Hogan (R), vetoed those bills. But the House and Senate, controlled by Democrats, overrode the vetoes.

Republican Senator, Michael Hough, who represents Frederick and Carroll County, served as the Senate’s Minority Whip for the first time this year. He said it was a challenge to get lawmakers to work in a bipartisan fashion.