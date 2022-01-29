Maryland Delegate Lesley Lopez on the push to ban unregistered ‘ghost guns’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – On Capitol Review, Maryland Delegate Lesley Lopez (D – Montgomery County) talks about the urgent need to ban unregistered ghost guns after a 17-year-old student bought parts of a gun online, assembled it at home, before shooting a 15-year-old student at Magruder High School this month.

The legislation, House Bill 425, is one Lopez has introduced in the Maryland General Assembly for the past four years and has worked alongside her counterpart in the Senate, Maryland State Senator Susan Lee, to push state lawmakers to pass the bill.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.