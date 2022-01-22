Looking ahead at 2022 with the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) —

On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Interim Co-PCEO Donna Fisher-Lewis shares the nonprofit’s work, opportunities and scholarships for African-Americans plus offers a look ahead at their goals during the 2022 election year.

“We do want to make sure our community is well-informed…we want to make sure all of our African-American citizens are informed about redistricting and informed about their rights as a citizen to be able to vote in this country,” Fisher-Lewis explained.

In March during Women’s History Month, CBCF will hold the “Sojourner Truth Legacy Project” in partnership with the women of the Congressional Black Caucus to uplift and highlight the role of Black women’s leadership in America.

To learn more about their events and programs, visit here.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.