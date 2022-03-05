WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, U.S. Congressman Bob Good (R-VA, 5th district) shares his take on President Biden’s first State of the Union address.

“I did not think it was a bipartisan speech at all. He tried to give some lip service to serious issues that actually his actions have been contrary to those,” Rep. Good explained. “He had the audacity to mention securing the border when his policies have allowed over 2 million illegal aliens to cross our border which is a national security issue.”

When asked about Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene heckling Biden during the SOTU speech, “I wasn’t present during the speech, because I wasn’t going to submit to a COVID test, which I thought was a ridiculous requirement of members of Congress — so I didn’t see or hear any of those outbursts, but I think everyone should respect the office of the President and show some decorum accordingly,” Rep. Good said.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.