WASHINGTON (WDVM) — LGBTQ advocates are taking sides in the 2020 presidential contest.

The Log Cabin Republicans, the nation’s largest collective of LGBTQ conservatives, recently endorsed the re-election of President Trump.

The group contends President Trump has taken bold actions to help the community, including efforts to end HIV. But opponents, such as the Human Rights Campaign, argue the Trump Administration has attacked LGBTQ rights and made it easier to discriminate.

Brie Jackson reports.