Lawmakers react to President Trump’s remarks on the late Rep. John Dingell

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Republicans and Democrats are standing behind Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell after the President mocked her late husband, former Congressman John Dingell, who was the longest-serving congressman in U.S.history.

At a Michigan campaign rally, President Trump insinuated the congressman, who died earlier this year, could be in hell.

Raquel Martin reports lawmakers from both parties are calling the comment cruel and unnecessary and some have asked the president to apologize.