WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Some lawmakers and industry leaders say U.S. tariffs on China are hurting our country’s ability to get what it needs to fight the Coronavirus pandemic… and its impacting everything from hand santizer to medical equipment.
Washington D.C. Correspondent Trevor Shirley reports there’s a new push underway to get the Trump Administration to remove those tariffs.
Lawmakers push to remove Chinese tariffs during Covid-19
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Some lawmakers and industry leaders say U.S. tariffs on China are hurting our country’s ability to get what it needs to fight the Coronavirus pandemic… and its impacting everything from hand santizer to medical equipment.